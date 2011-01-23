Marvel Studios is gearing up to launch two more characters into their own features. It was announced “The Black Panther” and “War Machine” are currently in development.

Mark Bailey, who has a documentary film background, will write “The Black Panther” script, while a second writer has been given the task to write the “Iron Man” spin-off character “War Machine” into his own film.

Actor Don Cheadle, who plays James Rhodes (War Machine) in “Iron Man 2,” had this to say:

“They’re developing it now; they’re working on that. I think they’ve hired a writer, so we’ll see how it goes. It would be a lot of fun.”

He discussed War Machine’s role in “The Avengers” film:

“I don’t think he shows up. I think he’s kind of a lone wolf.”

As for America’s first black superhero in mainstream comics, “The Black Panther,” it has been in development for quite some time. Wesley Snipes was attached to the project. (He is currently serving a 36 month prison sentence for tax evasion.) In any case, Marvel will have to look for an actor soon, because rumor has it “The Black Panther” will have a cameo in “The Avengers” film. Whomever is cast in the part will definitely get a significant career boost in Hollywood.

“The Avengers” will star:

Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark (Iron Man)

Don Cheadle as Colonel James Rhodes (War Machine)

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner (The Hulk)

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton (Hawkeye)

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff (The Black Widow)

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers (Captain America)

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Lou Ferrigno as The Incredible Hulk (voice)

Robin Atkin Downes as Baron Helmut Zemo (voice) (rumored)

“TBD” as T’Challa or his father T’Chaka, the ruler of Wakanda (The Black Panther)

Pre-production is already in the works with Joss Whedon helming the project along with the directorial reigns. “The Avengers” is scheduled for a May 4th, 2012 release.

– Namtar