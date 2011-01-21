Earlier this month at the 2011 CES (Computer Electronic Show) in Las Vegas, General Motors held their first North American public demonstration for their future mobility concept vehicle dubbed the “EN-V” or “electric network-vehicle.” It is a concept two-wheel vehicle for personal transportation in the cities of the future. Strategic partners GM and Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp. Group (SAIC) have come up with a design that will accommodate urban areas, which will house more than 60 percent of the world’s eight billion people by 2030.

There were three different EN-V models at the show. They are known by their color in Mandarin. They are the Xiao (blue), Jiao (red), and Miao (black.) Each is said to be less than five feet long and weigh less than 1100 pounds, owing to the use of carbon fiber, Lexan, and acrylic. Within that diminutive footprint, the EN-Vs are said to pack enough interior volume for two people and “light cargo.” The vehicle isn’t exactly meant for speedy transportation. It has a top speed of 25 mph and a range of just 25 miles. Still, that’s far enough for most cities–according to GM, half of all trips in urban metro areas are three miles or less.

GM does say that the three are evolved from the P.U.M.A. (Personal Urban Mobility and Accessibility) concept from 2009’s New York auto show, a futuristic two-seater developed in conjunction with Segway. The EN-Vs, however, can be piloted manually or autonomously, thanks to a GPS system and vehicle-to-vehicle communications. The entire chassis shifts back and forth on the gyroscopes to balance the cab’s weight, though you don’t actually feel it while driving.

The EN-V’s communication aspect is pretty interesting as well. It uses sonar (a clicking sound is audible) to detect other cars as well as pedestrians and cyclists. The communication also allows it to perform something GM’s calling “platooning,” basically forming an autonomous convoy with the other EN-Vs. The automation doesn’t stop there, as it’s also able to park and retrieve itself without help of a driver. You can control its parking with a smartphone or a laptop.

Proponents of the EN-V trio say the vehicles address problems facing the driver of tomorrow (and Los Angeles): traffic congestion, parking availability, air quality, affordability, and the two-wheels produce less friction, which help to facilitate speed.

Opponents say the vehicles have a high center of gravity, are slow, won’t do well if they hit a pothole, and will go flying through the air if hit by a full-sized vehicle. Also, there are no wheels in front for a sudden stop, and the carrying space and range are very limited along with the charge of the battery. Finally, one wonders if the future of carjacking will be turned over to computer hackers.

Filming high-speed chases for the purposes of entertainment would be less than thrilling. Golf carts have been used in films like “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” and television shows like “Get Smart” to garner laughs. More than likely, these new transportation vehicles would be used for shuttling executives around on the studio lots. It is highly doubtful that the EN-V will go into mass production. However, this is the beginning and these prototypes could lead to slightly bigger and faster forms of transportation.

How do you weigh in on this?

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

