Fans are in a feeding frenzy about the casting choices that have been made for Christopher Nolan’s third Batman installment titled, “The Dark Knight Rises.” A source close to the TDKR has informed Nuke the Fridge that British actor Tom Hardy will not be cast as Professor Hugo Strange.

Some fans may be disappointed, but director Christopher Nolan has other plans for this soon to be iconic actor for his Batman appearance. Others say, Hardy could be playing the part of the knife wielding serial killer Victor Zsasz. What are your thoughts? What other role, aside from Hugo Strange, will Tom Hardy portray?

