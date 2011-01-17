“Black Swan” and “The Wrestler” director Darren Aronofsky has made it known that he is interested in taking over the directing reigns after Christopher Nolan finishes his Batman trilogy with the upcoming “The Dark Knight Rises.” Aronofsky was scheduled to direct 2005’s “Batman Begins,” but Warner Bros. executives considered his script to be too dark and different for their tastes. The script is scheduled to be turned into a comic book.

Aronofsky will direct Marvel’s “The Wolverine” starring Hugh Jackman for 20th Century Fox. The film is scheduled to go before the lenses in April.

“Batman: The Dark Knight Rises” is due to hit theaters on July 20th, 2012. The film will star Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Gary Oldman, and Tom Hardy. No doubt it will shatter box office records.

If Aronofsky sits in the director’s chair for Batman, will he remake the series with a new cast?