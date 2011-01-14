400 SHARES Share Tweet

Even though Disney was looking for large “Avatar” like numbers at the box office for their holiday release of “Tron: Legacy,” they were still content with the amount of money generated by their computer oriented sequel. Budgeted at nearly $170 million, and given between a $100-$130 million for a marketing and promotional campaign, the film is barely making its money back. It is expected to break the $300 million mark within the next week, but Disney is still pleased with the results. In fact, there will be plenty of revenue when the film hits DVD and Blu-Ray shelves around April 12th.

The big question is, will there be a “Tron 3?” Apparently so, but remember this is only a rumor. So rumor has it there will be a trilogy in the works beginning with the third film making the total number of Tron films jump to five.

SpinOff Online interviewed “Tron: Legacy” director Joe Kosinski to discuss “Tron: Legacy” and possible sequels:

First comes the question of whether or not there will be a sequel at all. “I think the point of view of the studio is, obviously they want TRON Legacy to be a success,” Kosinski told Spinoff Online. “And at that point we’ll start looking at if and how the story can be continued. We’re certainly not taking anything for granted at this point.”

No surprises there. Reports have suggested that the studio has even gone as far as developing story ideas for sequels, but Hollywood is a world of red lights and green lights. Until a sequel is greenlit – and that’s likely not going to happen until the film has proven itself at the box office – any development on future expansions exists in the idea stage only. All that said, there are several threads that Kosinski hopes the franchise will get to explore moving forward.

Those who have seen TRON Legacy — and for those who haven’t, we’re officially in spoilers mode for the rest of this article — may have noticed a brief yet noteworthy cameo from Cillian Murphy during the first act. More than just a cameo, Murphy took the role of Ed Dillinger Jr., the son of the first film’s human villain (played by David Warner.) He just appears in that one scene, but fans are good at drawing conclusions and the obvious one here is that we haven’t seen the last of the Dillinger clan in the TRON franchise.

Kosinski admits that his main reason for including Dillinger Jr. was as a nod to the 1982 classic. “For the fans of the first film, we all know there’s that Dillinger storyline that’s hanging out there and I don’t think we could have just completely ignored it,” he explained. “Even though it’s not the main story point of our film by any means, we all liked the idea of continuing the Dillinger legacy, [which] is only hinted at for the hardcore fans at this point.”

“The idea of Cillian in the role basically came out of me wanting [to work with him],” he continued. “I had been talking to Cillian about a role for him in a movie going back a couple years and we just couldn’t make the schedules work. Then finally we got this opportunity for the role of Ed Dillinger Jr. and I asked Cillian if he’d be interested in playing it, knowing that it basically amounted to a cameo. Nevertheless it felt like an important role in the TRON mythology; he was happy to do it and I’m glad he did.”

Of course, Dillinger Jr.’s inclusion isn’t just a nod to the fans; it’s also an open door, as Kosinski explained: “Obviously if we were lucky enough to go back to the world of TRON on another one, that’s a great, little branch that we’ve left ourselves to grab onto if we choose to.”

So possibilities do exist for a continuation for Tron. Now, it’s up to Disney to give the final and forthcoming greenlight on the project. Let’s hope audiences don’t have to wait another 28 years for the next installment.

Furthermore, will the French electronic music duo Daft Punk return to score the soundtrack? The sales of “Tron: Legacy’s soundtrack debuted at number ten on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums. They hadn’t had a soundtrack that high on the charts since 2005’s “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

Finally, after falling into the Sea of Simulation, is the Tron character still alive?

FOOTNOTE: Disney’s had a stellar year with “Toy Story 3,” and “Alice in Wonderland.” Now they are gearing up for more “Tron” projects. An animated television series with the working title “Tron: Uprising” is in development. This storyline will take place after Clu takes over the system and before Sam’s arrival. Rumor has it that Bruce Boxleitner, Elijah Wood, and Mandy Moore have signed on to perform the voiceover work.