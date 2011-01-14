The formally untitled Alien Prequel film now has a name. 20th Century Fox confirmed the Ridley Scott directed feature will have the title “Prometheus.” Also, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace is set to star in the lead role of Elizabeth Shaw.

Deadline reports that the film once meant to be an Alien prequel has become something “more original,” and that the Jon Spaihts draft that kicked things off has been reworked by Damon Lindelof and Ridley Scott into Prometheus. In addition to the part being played by Noomi Rapace (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) there is another big female role in the film, which is being circled by Charlize Theron and Angelina Jolie. Three major male roles have to be cast, too. James Franco and Anne Hathaway are currently in negotiations for roles in the film as well.

The film will actually be a departure from the prequel/reboot/remake film most people anticipate. It promises to be original with back-story elements, which only briefly involve the alien. A logical guess will have the plot centering around the elephantine “Space Jockey,” which had a hole in it’s chest and was seemingly fused to the controls of the derelict spacecraft found in the original “Alien.”

“Prometheus” is expected to burst into theaters on March 9, 2012.

Side Note:

Prometheus was the Titan from Greek Mythology who created man from water and earth, then gave him fire. He was punished for giving this “gift” by the Greek God Zeus and chained to a rock where an eagle would eat his liver every day. At night, Prometheus’s liver would grow back, forcing him to endure the ordeal all over again the following day.