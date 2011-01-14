All I have to say is, “You have to see it to believe it, and I have!”

At the 2011, Computer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, toy company Mattel, Inc. debuted a unique and creative way to use a video camera. The company fit a miniature camera into a Hot Wheels car, so that you, or anyone else can see what it’s like to drive a car at 1:64 the scale. In other words, you will have the point-of-view of a Hot Wheels driver.

Mattel, Inc. spokesperson Tiffany Adams gave a full demonstration, which simply showed the playability and entertainment value of this new toy. Dubbed the “Hot Wheels Video Racer,” she put the camera and vehicle through the paces and I was amazed. The video camera captured the footage of the car as it went down the track. She uploaded the on-board memory from the car to a PC using a USB connection, and we watched a replay of the car racing down the Hot Wheel’s classic orange track. The memory on-board can only hold about 12 minutes of VGA-quality video, and/or it can be viewed on a tiny LCD screen on the underbelly of the car.

For me, this was not just a toy, but there are applications this can be used for in the film and television industry. I can only imagine what some filmmakers will be able to do with this technology to entertain their audiences. Mattel has really struck gold here!

The “Hot Wheels Video Racer” will retail for about $59.99, and it will be available at your favorite hobby or toyshops sometime around the fall of this year.

What are your thoughts?