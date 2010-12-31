

I just got this scoop from Louis Love:

A very reliable source has informed Nuke the Fridge that Spider-man is currently filming in the gymnasium at Bellflower High School in Bellflower, California. The remake takes the former Tobey Maguire vehicle back to its roots. It follows the struggling Peter Parker through his high school years, and the high school gymnasium is the perfect location for some of the film’s scenes.

Reports also claim that Andrew Garfield is on location!

The yet untitled Spider-Man film stars Andrew Garfield (Peter Parker/Spider-Man,) Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy,) Martin Sheen (Ben Parker,) Sally Field (May Parker,) Rhys Ifans (Dr. Curt Connors/The Lizard,) Denis Leary (George Stacy,) Julianne Nicholson (Mary Parker,) Campbell Scott (Richard Parker,) Annie Parisse (Mrs. Van Atter,) Irrfan Khan (Van Adder,) Miles Elliot (Billy Connors,) and Charlie DePew (Philip Stacy.) Marc Webb directs the film. Spider-Man (reboot) is scheduled for a July 3rd, 2012 release.

Page updated December 31th 2010.