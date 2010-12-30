The fan site, alienparadise.com, is preparing to launch in order to promote the prequel for Ridley Scott’s “Alien.” The title of the Alien prequel is “Paradise.” Many expected the feature to be pushed to 2013, or 2014, but the film went into preproduction last month.

According to nymag.com:

“Paradise” visual effects designer, Henry South, was caught tweeting about the project. He commented, “Started work on alien prequel today!! Absolutely, stunning. Worth waiting till late 2011 for peeps!”

South has worked on the CG models for films such as Joe Johnston’s “The Wolfman,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, part 1,” and on “Robin Hood” with Ridley Scott. Rumor has it; South was called in by Scott and chastised for leaking this non-descript information.

Apparently more rumors have sprouted over the delays in filming. It is said that Fox wanted a PG-13 rating, but Scott has won out with his targeted R. Also, under controversy, is whether “Paradise” will be shot in 3D only. If so, this will bypass the regular movie theaters altogether forcing it into limited release, and less accessibility to audiences.

Casting has been another issue with the film. Nymag.com continues:

“Here’s what’s really going on: Insiders familiar with the situation tell us that this is merely the echo of a failed effort to cast the movie with Leonardo DiCaprio. Initially, there was some talk at Scott Free (Ridley and Tony Scott’s production company) of pushing back production to accommodate DiCaprio’s schedule, so that he could shoot Clint Eastwood’s J. Edgar Hoover biopic back-to-back with Scott’s two-part Alien prequel. That, apparently, will not be happening — there will be no “push” to next year.

Oh, and by the way, let’s stop calling it “Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel” — the title is Paradise.

We’re told that Paradise reboots the original Alien franchise, in that the story follows a group of space travelers who encounter a monstrous alien creature that picks them off, one by one. Since there’s no working budget yet on the film, formal offers have not gone out to actors, but our spies tell us that several are at the top of Scott’s list for leading roles.

By now, readers of this blog know that Noomi Rapace has been the front-runner for the role of “Elizabeth Shaw,” the film’s main character, but we’ve learned of other parts, too: There’s “David,” who’s actually an android, an earlier version of the Bishop 341-B character that Lance Henriksen famously played in Aliens. We’re told that Scott was interested in Michael Fassbender for the part, but that Fassbender’s reps had sought such an outrageous amount of money for their client that they — forgive the pun — alienated Scott. Of course, there’s still a chance that Fassbender’s reps may salvage the talks, but things haven’t been going so well.

We also hear that Scott hopes to give the part of “Vickers” — a forty-something, tough-but-sexy woman — to crouching tigress Michelle Yeoh.

There are other interesting roles, including an older businessman along for the ride, but we’re most curious about the part of Engineer 1, who we’re told is to be “played” by a six-foot-five-inch actor, but will actually be entirely CGI (motion capture,) à la Gollum in The Lord of the Rings films.”

Vulture reports that March of 2011 will be the start date of principle photography, while other websites have reported it to be February. In any event, the fans will still win out. “Paradise” has been described as a “reboot” of the Alien franchise, reprising the same basic stalk and kill structure of the 1979 original. Scott is reported to be quite passionate about this project. After all, who wouldn’t want to see the giant alien “Space Jockey” walking around, flying its ship, or hunting its victims?

Expected to be up and running soon, alienparadise.com will certainly provide fans with some key and exciting news.

