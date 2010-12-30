THOR MOVIE SPOILER ALERT!

A member of the Avengers team will have a cameo in the upcoming “Thor” film. Archer extraordinaire, Clint Barton a.k.a. Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner is scheduled to appear near the end of the movie. No one knows the capacity at which Hawkeye will play a role in the feature, but it is confirmed he will have a part, perhaps to give an invitation to the God of Thunder to join the Avengers superhero team. The designated character to make this offer was S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Nick Fury played by Samuel L. Jackson, but he is not credited as appearing in the film. What do you think?

“Thor” stars Chris Hemsworth (as Thor,) Natalie Portman, Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hiddleston, and Rene Russo. It is scheduled for a May 6th, 2011 release, and is directed by actor/director Kenneth Branagh.

