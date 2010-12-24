250 SHARES Share Tweet





April 2011 is the month Marvel Studios plans on filming the superhero team epic film “Avengers.” It is set for five months of principle shooting, which will end sometime in September. The dominant location will be in New Mexico with Albuquerque Studios selected as the primary facility. Before completion, the film will move on to New York and Michigan.

Variety reports Marvel/Disney will take advantage of New Mexico’s 25% rebate, making it the state’s largest feature to date. The “Land of Enchantments,” Governor Bill Richardson, estimates the incentive has helped bring in over four billion dollars and 10,000 direct and indirect film-related jobs since 2002.

Consequently, California has been losing more and more film and television projects out-of-state or to other countries due to its strict policies. Some say, California is literally strangling itself to death by being over regulated. Time will tell if Los Angeles will still be considered, “The Movie Capital of the World.” Losing largely publicized and massively bankrolled films like “The Avengers” does not help the state’s cause.

In any case, “The Avengers” will star:

Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark (Iron Man)

Don Cheadle as Colonel James Rhodes (War Machine)

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner (The Hulk)

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton (Hawkeye)

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff (The Black Widow)

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers (Captain America)

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Lou Ferrigno as The Incredible Hulk (voice)

Robin Atkin Downes as Baron Helmut Zemo (voice) (rumored)

Pre-production is already in the works with Joss Whedon helming the project along with the directorial reigns. “The Avengers” is scheduled for a May 4th, 2012 release.