web analytics
Search
Home

Based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, “The Walking Dead” tells the story of survivors trying to salvage something resembling normalcy from their shattered lives after a post zombie apocalypse.  “The Walking Dead” gained a fan following from its premiere episode.  Holding audiences in a trance-like state, the series moved at a brisk pace and used interwoven and well-written storylines to hold it together.  For a zombie series originating on television, it didn’t hold back on the gore, blood, or violence.  Pretty much when talking zombies you need these elements or it won’t work.  Season 2 promises to be even better.  Check out the four-minute featurette and tell us what you think at www.nukethefridge.com.

Created by writer/director Frank Darabont (The Mist, and The Shawshank Redemption.)  “The Walking Dead” stars Andrew Lincoln, Jon Bernthal, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sarah Wayne Callies, and Laurie Holden.  Season 2 is set to debut in October of 2011 on AMC.