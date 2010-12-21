Based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, “The Walking Dead” tells the story of survivors trying to salvage something resembling normalcy from their shattered lives after a post zombie apocalypse. “The Walking Dead” gained a fan following from its premiere episode. Holding audiences in a trance-like state, the series moved at a brisk pace and used interwoven and well-written storylines to hold it together. For a zombie series originating on television, it didn’t hold back on the gore, blood, or violence. Pretty much when talking zombies you need these elements or it won’t work. Season 2 promises to be even better. Check out the four-minute featurette and tell us what you think at www.nukethefridge.com.



Created by writer/director Frank Darabont (The Mist, and The Shawshank Redemption.) “The Walking Dead” stars Andrew Lincoln, Jon Bernthal, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sarah Wayne Callies, and Laurie Holden. Season 2 is set to debut in October of 2011 on AMC.