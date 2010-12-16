The Syfy channel has done it again. They have dropped the ill fated and poorly executed space series, Stargate Universe. The third in the Stargate series, Stargate Universe centered around refugee humans trapped on an ancient starship, which is flying through the universe on some unknown mission. The humans are trying to figure out how the ship functions, and episode by episode another piece of the puzzle is filled in. The series was boring and moved at a snail’s pace. The characters were generic, uninteresting, and garnered little or no sympathy from the viewers. After two seasons (40 episodes,) it has finally been put out of its misery. Call it a mercy killing! There is speculation that it was probably because Syfy is cheap and needs to trim its budget for something more contemporary and a little less expensive.

Actors currently out of work are: Robert Carlyle, Justin Louis, Brian J. Smith, David Blue, Jamil Walker Smith, Elyse Levesque, Ming-Na, Alaina Huffman, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Louis Ferreira

This has been the second series that has been dumped in less than two months by Syfy. The other series was the rotten Battlestar Galactica spin-off prequel Caprica, which suffered from poor ratings and a terrible storyline.

Syfy is currently fronting their more popular shows such as Eureka, Haven, and Warehouse 13. An Americanized version of the popular BBC show Being Human will debut sometime in January.



