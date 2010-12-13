A review by Namtar!

Family Guy producer and creator Seth McFarlane brings to the small screen the third epic Star Wars film spoof. This time the Griffin’s lampoon “Return of the Jedi.” The title for this installment is called, “Family Guy: It’s a Trap!” Riding on the popularity of the “Blue Harvest,” and “Something, Something, Something Dark Side” DVD’s, “Family Guy: It’s a Trap” is perhaps by far the funniest of the three.

As usual, we find the Griffin family watching television in their living room when there is a sudden power outage (again.) Stewie exclaims, “We’re about to do Jedi aren’t we?” Peter replies, “Let’s just get through this.” The opening crawl begins and as usual goes off on a tangent. C-3P0 (Quagmire,) and R2-D2 (Cleveland) approach Jabba’s Palace and trick their way inside. Without going any further, “It’s a Trap!” roughly follows the exact storyline of “Return of the Jedi.”

However, there are a few unexpected guest appearances to throw in some curve balls for fun. The guest appearances and/or voice cameos include Rush Limbaugh, Osama Bin Laden, Pee-Wee Herman, Ted Knight, Flick from “A Christmas Story,” the crew from “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and “Lost in Space’s” Will Robinson, Doctor Smith, and the Robot. Klaus the Talking Fish, and Roger the Alien from Seth McFarlane’s “American Dad” animated series star as well.

The humor is more biting and the “F” bomb is dropped at least five times. Some of this wit takes form as typical Family Guy-style gags: Meg as the Sarlacc pit creature, Han Solo (Peter) passing gas as he is freed from the Carbonite, the Emperor using his Force lightning in unconventional ways, the removal of Darth Vader’s helmet, and violent, cannibalistic Ewoks who shed a copious amount of Stormtrooper blood. The most insightful and brutally honest tongue-in-cheek humor comes from Seth Green (the voice of Chris Griffin, and creator of “Robot Chicken”), and Seth McFarlane (the voice of Brian, Peter, and Stewie) who poke fun at each other through the show’s characters.

Where does Family Guy go from here with Star Wars? This is addressed near the end of the show when Meg asks, “What about the prequels?” Peter replies, “I think the Cleveland Show is going to do those!”

“Family Guy: It’s A Trap!” will be available on Blu-ray and in DVD triple-packs featuring all of the Star Wars spoofs. Expect it to arrive in stores on December 21st.