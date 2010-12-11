500 SHARES Share Tweet

Namtar here, I just got word from Louis Love who received this exclusive news for Nuke the Fridge!!

Dr. Pepper and Stan Lee are teaming up again by shooting a soft drink commercial, which will tie into the upcoming Thor movie. The commercial is set to be filmed THIS week.

Comic book godfather Stan Lee and Dr. Pepper shot a humorous spot for “Iron Man 2,” and the fans drank it up. Dr. Pepper was thrilled to work with Stan Lee at the time. Now hoping to have lightning strike twice, Dr. Pepper and Stan “the Man” Lee are getting ready to roll out the publicity machine with some thunder behind it.

Hopefully, the “Thor” promotion will have prizes that equal or surpass its previous Marvel superhero tie-in campaign. Look for the commercial to air nationally sometime before the May 6th, 2011 release date for “Thor.” (Don’t be surprised to see it during the broadcast of Superbowl XLV.)

“Thor” stars Chris Hemsworth (as Thor,) Natalie Portman, Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hiddleston, and Rene Russo. It is directed by actor/director Kenneth Branagh.

500 SHARES Share Tweet