‘Conan’ Remake is now ‘Conan the Barbarian’ again!

An official name change has been made to Lionsgate film’s remake of ‘Conan.’ Now the official title is ‘Conan the Barbarian’ as it was originally planned.



This keeps the film with the same name as the 1982 classic that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger.

‘Conan the Barbarian’ release date is August 19th, 2011 and stars Jason Momoa as Conan.