For fans of Robert Rodriguez’s “Machete” film, which came out on September 1st of this year, news has it that the finishing touches have been put on the script for the sequel, “Machete Kills.” The first film was budgeted at 10.5 million dollars, and had a worldwide gross of $37,631,719. “Machete” was highly controversial because it made fun of America’s anti-immigrant hysteria. It also had the help of the November elections and Arizona’s proposition 1070 anti-immigration law to add to the contention.

The film was shot in the grindhouse style that Rodriguez used in his 2007 film, “Planet Terror.” “Machete” starred Danny Trejo, as a gun for hire, ex-Mexican Federale. He is double-crossed by some shady characters that want to assassinate a senator. Machete vows revenge, and with the help of some of his compadres, he gets it.



The sequel will have Trejo reprising his role as the deadly Machete. Most of the cast from the first film is expected to appear as well. Knowing Robert Rodriguez this will be a violent and bloody event. This is the second of a planned trilogy of films. The final film is in development with the working title, “Machete Kills Again.”



“Machete Kills” is expected to begin shooting sometime in early 2011.



