Comedic deadpan actor Leslie Nielsen died today in a Fort Lauderdale, Florida hospital due to complications from pneumonia. He was 84 years old.The Canadian born Nielsen began his career as a serious actor. He starred in the 1956 Science Fiction classic, “Forbidden Planet” opposite Walter Pidgeon and Anne Francis. His career took him into various roles in television and film until 1979 when he played the unsmiling, yet hilarious, Dr. Rumack.

In 1982, Nielsen’s career soared to new heights when he starred as Detective Frank Drebin in the failed television series Police Squad. The characters from the series were moved to the big screen and thrived in “Naked Gun,” “Naked Gun 2 ½,” and “Naked Gun 33 1/3 The Final Insult.” His last big role was in the 2008-superhero spoof, “Superhero Movie.” He played the part of the gender

confused Uncle Albert.

Nielsen worked until the time of his death. Nobody did deadpan humor like him. Here is an actual quote; he delivered, in “Airplane.”

The last thing he said to me, “Doc,” he said, “some time when the crew is up against it, and the breaks are beating the boys, tell them to get out there and give it all they got and win just one for the Zipper. I don’t know where I’ll be then, Doc,” he said, “but I won’t smell too good, that’s for sure.”

R.I.P. Mr. Nielsen, you made a lot of people smile and laugh. You were a terrific actor!