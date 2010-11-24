Rumors are still circling the globe over who will be cast as the new “Man of Steel.” It is being whispered that Superman director Zach Snyder is considering British actor Matthew Goode as a strong candidate for the part of Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent.

Goode performed admirably as the genius superhero Ozymandias in a previous DC/Zach Snyder film, “The Watchmen.” It is known Snyder likes to work with actors who he has directed in the past. Choosing Matthew Goode would ensure that the same goals are in place to make the Superman franchise a success once more.

The question that has been raised is, Goode could pull off the role as Clark Kent, but he certainly does not have the physique that the “Son of Jor-El” requires to fill the costume? Snyder has commented that muscles can be added the same way the special effects are being used in the new Green Lantern movie.

Whomever is cast in the part, Superman will be flying into theaters sometime in 2012.