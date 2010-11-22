A new photo has surfaced from the website Bleeding Cool of Peter Sarsgaard as Hector Hammond from the movie “Green Lantern.”
Here’s a description of the character from Hector Hammond wiki:
“Hector Hammond is a DC Universe supervillain who is primarily an enemy of Green Lantern. The character was created by John Broome and Gil Kane, and originally appeared in Green Lantern (vol. 2) # 5 (March-April 1961). Unlike many supervillains, Hammond does not use an alias.”
Green Lantern is set to be released on July 17 2011