Bobby Marmolejo is a Customer Relations Liaison for Crazy Cat Collectibles, and a Staff Member for the Long Beach Comic-Con. NuketheFridge.com had a chance to catch up with Bobby at Frank and Son Collectible Show in California’s City of Industry.
Born and raised in La Puente, California, Bobby has been collecting comic books since he was a little boy. His favorite titles include the Uncanny X-Men, and the Amazing Spider-Man. In time, and due to circumstances beyond his control, Bobby found himself working in the hobby he loved.
One day, while purchasing comic books, at Crazy Cat Collectibles, an employee was fired by the manager. The manager turned to Bobby and offered him a job on the spot. Bobby enthusiastically accepted.
Now, he takes comic book orders, displays the newest titles, and assists customers with their purchases. Some customers have been purchasing books for five to six years. Additionally, he would like to see more people collect comics.
Other customers are just discovering the hobby of comic books. There is a lot to choose from. Bobby helps customers, who might be referred to him by a friend of a friend, find the right titles for them to read. Bobby relates, “Some customers are like newborns. They need to find comic books that they like and enjoy.”
Bobby also states, “You would be surprised, more and more women are forming our client base. They are dabbling into collecting mainstream and independent book titles.”
Finally, Bobby is concerned about the larger companies putting titles on the Internet. He commented, “I want them (people) to buy books, something that is handled, not digital. You can’t collect digital. Also, it is important for people to try another medium other than television. They need to read!”
Look for Bobby at the Crazy Cats Collectibles booth at Frank and Son Collectible Show. You can locate Crazy Cats in row 600 at booth space #625. Frank and Son is opened on Wednesdays from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Be sure to visit their booth on Saturday, November 20, 2010, when Frank and Son hosts the first Nuke the Fridge Convention.