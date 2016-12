Since it turned out well in the box-office for ‘The Expendables’ last summer , Lionsgate films has chosen a late summer release date for the 3D re-amp of ‘Conan’. According to that movie company ‘Conan 3D’ will hit the theaters on August 19, 2011.

I’m guessing Lionsgate feels that both ‘The Expendables’ and ‘Conan’ share the same male audience. At this point from what I’ve seen it has more in common with the ‘Twilight: Saga.’

So are you guys excited for “Conan” ?