Disney has release a cool new music video called “Derezzed” from the movie “TRON: Legacy”. I had a chance to see an exclusive extended video clip of the movie over at Disney’s California’s adventure. My reaction was purely and simply just… WOW! This my become the very best 3D movie ever made.

Another thing stay tune because later we will be announcing the winners of the TRON Tokens Giveaways from last week