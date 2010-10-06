After screen testing opposite Andrew Garfield (Peter Parker), 21-year-old actress Emma Stone (Easy A, Zombieland) has been selected by the producers of the Spider-Man reboot to play the tragic but beautiful Gwen Stacy.

Although portrayed as a minor character in Spider-Man 3 by Ron Howard’s daughter Bryce Dallas Howard, Stacy played a key role in the life of Peter Parker/Spider-Man. She was his first love who came to a fatal and somewhat controversial demise at the hands of the Green Goblin.

Director Marc Webb had this to say:

“The chemistry between Andrew and Emma was stunning and made Emma the clear choice. At the heart of the story of Peter Parker are not only the amazing Spider-Man, but also an ordinary teenager who is wondering what he has to do to get the girl. Andrew and Emma will bring everything audiences expect to these roles, but also make them their own. Much to my surprise, it was fun to find out that our choice for Gwen (Emma) is also a natural blonde.”

The Spider-Man remake will focus on a younger version of Peter Parker. Shooting is scheduled for this December with a July 2012 release.