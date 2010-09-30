Casting the part of The Wasp for the upcoming Avengers film is still up in the air. In fact, rumor has it that The Wasp will not be part of the celluloid superhero team. Director Joss Whedon (Firefly, Serenity) has commented that the only female in the film will be the super heroine Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson.) However, V’s Morena Baccarin has been seen visiting comic book shops and purchasing comics featuring the Avenger’s Wasp character. Also, rumors have it; Olivia Munn (Host of G4’s Attack of the Show), Maggie Q (Live Free or Die Hard), and Eva Langoria (Desperate Housewives) are being bantered around for this unconfirmed role. Debuting in Marvel’s Tales to Astonish #44 in June of 1963, Janet van Dyne teamed up with Dr. Henry “Hank” Pym in order to avenge the death of her father, scientist Vernon van Dyne. Janet van Dyne became the superhero, Wasp, and regular partner of Pym (Ant-Man.) Pym was the genius behind the technology that created both of their alter egos. In time, the two superheroes wed, then divorced. According to Wikipedia, The Wasp is depicted as having the ability to shrink to a height of perhaps several centimeters, grow to giant size, fly by means of insectoid wings (which appear only at small size), and fire energy blasts (The Wasp’s Sting.) Avenger’s Assemble!