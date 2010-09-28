Lucasfilm Ltd. had a big announcement today regarding “Star Wars”. They have confirmed that all six “Star War” films will be re-released in 3D sometime in 2012 beginning with “Episode I – The Phantom Menace”. No word on when the other five films will be hitting theaters.

“Getting good results on a stereo conversion is a matter of taking the time and getting it right,” said John Knoll, Visual Effects Supervisor for Industrial Light & Magic. “It takes a critical and artistic eye along with an incredible attention to detail to be successful. It is not something that you can rush if you want to expect good results. For Star Wars we will take our time, applying everything we know both aesthetically and technically to bring audiences a fantastic new Star Wars experience.”