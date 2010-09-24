Film Stars Ron Chaney, Grandson of Lon Chaney, Jr., the Original Wolf Man
(LOS ANGELES, CA – September 23, 2010) Taurus Entertainment and My Way Pictures are pleased to announce the DVD Release Party for House of the Wolf Man, on Tuesday, September 28,
2010, at King King, 6555 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, starting at 8 pm. The film stars Ron Chaney, great grandson of Horror-film legend Lon Chaney and grandson of Lon Chaney, Jr., the original Wolf Man, who will be attending. Other members of the cast and crew are expected. Inverse, a six-piece rock band from Southern California, will be performing.
House of the Wolf Man, written and directed by Eben McGarr (Sick Girl), was shot in the style of the classic monster movies from the 30’s and 40’s.
House of the Wolf Man will be available on DVD on September 28, 2010, on DVD at video retail stores,Amazon.com, and additional online video retailers.
Synopsis
The film tells the story of Dr. Bela Reinhardt (Chaney) and the five guests he has invited to his castle to see which one will inherit his estate. He has arranged for a competition of sorts, and the victor shall be determined through a process of elimination. But it quickly becomes apparent to the five unwitting visitors that danger lurks in every corner, and that the House of the Wolf Man holds a secret that could drive anyone to insanity.
