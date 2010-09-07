Namtar here with a bit of exciting horror movie news … Actor/Director and B-movie horror legend Bruce Campbell is slated to make the ultimate in horror films dubbed “Bruce vs. Frankenstein.” The film is a sequel to “My Name is Bruce.” A lot of fans were crestfallen by the news that he dropped out of the production of “Bubba Nosferatu: Curse of the She-Vampires.” Campbell went on to say that fans will not be disappointed in his decision.
“Bruce vs. Frankenstein” will include every known living horror actor. He calls it, “The Expendables of Horror.” In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Campbell went on to say:
“Yeah, it’s The Expendables, or more like the “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” of horror. I want to get so many horror movie stars that people can’t possibly not see the movie. I want to give them other stuff to do. I want to have Kane Hodder (Jason from “Friday the 13th”) be very particular about what he eats. I want Robert Englund (Freddy Kruger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street”) to be a tough guy, like he knows Tae Kwon Do or something. I want to find out the hidden sides of all these people. Some will play themselves, some will play alternate characters as well. I may approach Kane Hodder to play Frankenstein. He could be Kane Hodder himself fighting himself as Frankenstein. It could be crazy. It’s a silly concocted story that we hope to do maybe in a year or so. My breaks between Burn Notice have been getting tighter because they’ve been adding episodes. They’re trying to trap me like a rat in the TV world, and I might just let them. There’s a script, it just kind of blows right now, so no one’s really seeing it. We gotta work on it. Definitely shoot in Oregon all on a stage. It’s like the 300 of horror comedies. We want to make it a whole world. Someone’s gotta take Frank(enstein) down for good.”
“Bruce vs. Frankenstein” is theatrically slated for a 2011 release.