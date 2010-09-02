Check out this photo of Ian McShane as Blackbeard from the set of “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.”
Plot – Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) crosses paths with a woman from his past (Penelope Cruz), and he’s not sure if it’s love — or if she’s a ruthless con artist who’s using him to find the fabled Fountain of Youth. When she forces him aboard the Queen Anne’s Revenge, the ship of the formidable pirate Blackbeard (McShane), Jack finds himself on an unexpected adventure in which he doesn’t know who to fear more: Blackbeard or the woman from his past.
Written by Walt Disney Pictures
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides will be released on May 20, 2011.