450 SHARES Share Tweet

On Saturday September 4th Dennis Rodman will be at Frank and Son Collectible Show. The Nuke The Fridge crew will also be in the house hosting the event.

Here’s a link to Frank and Son’s website. Or you can call them at 909- 592-1357. No information has been posted on there website about this event yet, but the website will be updated soon. Stay tuned for more info!!