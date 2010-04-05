A sitcom? Really George? Did you learn nothing from the “Star Wars Holiday Special?”

As funny as the “Star Wars” spoofs on “Family Guy” and “Robot Chicken” have been, they have been just that – spoofs. But now word has broken that Lucasfilm is developing an official “Star Wars” animated sitcom. Reportedly, the series will be spearheaded by “Robot Chicken” creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich and will be a “look at the saga’s characters with a playful and irreverent tone.”

This sounds like an April Fool’s Joke, but alas it is April 5th and this is real. Of course, Lucas has been making a mockery of “Star Wars” for the last decade so why not a sitcom? At least this might be intentionally funny.