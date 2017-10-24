700 SHARES Share Tweet

Time to break out those original Xbox games as Microsoft has finally given a date for the Xbox One’s Xbox backwards compatibility which was announced back at this year’s E3. Starting October 24th, 13 different original Xbox games will be playable if you own either a physical or digital copy of the game.

Here is a list of the games:

Black

Bloodrayne 2

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Dead to Rights

Fuzion Frenzy

Grabbed by the Ghoulies

The King of Fighters Neowave

Ninja Gaiden Black

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Psychonauts

Red Faction II

Sid Meier’s Pirates!

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

To get started all you need to do is download either the digital version of the game or insert your physical disc into the Xbox One. After installing into your Xbox One, you will be able to enjoy playing your selected game which features improved frame rates, run at 1080p and will feature less loading times.

IGN also uploaded a video that shows the comparisons of the original game on the Xbox along side how it will look on the Xbox One.