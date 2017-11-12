659 SHARES Share Tweet

Always expect the unexpected, that is a saying that perfectly fits the latest character announcement for Tekken 7, as Bandai Namco Entertainment uploaded a new video revealing that Final Fantasy XV’s Noctis Lucis Caelum will be joining the King of the Iron First Tournament in Spring 2018.

Noctis’s is quite the surprise seeing as guest characters Akuma (Street Fighter) and Geese Howard (King of Fighters) each come from other fighting titles, of course with Dissidia NT set to release in January, 2018 this is a pretty great idea.

The trailer which you can see below is set in FF XV’s iconic Hammerhead where a phone is ringing and is picked up by Noctis, the phone call which is from Lars asks Noctis to do him a favor and then switches over to Noctis talking to his buddies Gladiolus, Prompto and Ignis, which is probably one of the best intros to a character introduction in a long time.

Noctis plays exactly like you would expect him to as he uses a variety of his weapons which he can switch to instantly as well as warp making him tricky to anticipate. While we only got a small look at his abilities he was also able to use an ice and fire spell which may be linked to his grabs but might have more uses as we get a better look at the character further in his development.

His Rage Art summons his Armige where he summons all his weapons at once to attack, this is probably my second favorite Rage Arts in the game following King’s Rainmaker Rage Art.

While I’d love to see Gladiolus, Prompto and Ignis in the game as well outside of background characters in the Hammerhead stage, this just makes Tekken 7 that much cooler to play! Plus that fishing scene at the end of the trailer made me laugh pretty hard.

Tekken 7 released back in March for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.